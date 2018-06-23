Bank in Kuala Lumpur robbed of RM17,500 in 24 seconds: Reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police are on the hunt for two men suspected of being involved in a bank robbery on Friday afternoon (Jun 22) at Jalan Genting Klang in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.

The suspects escaped with RM17,500 (US$4,400).

Advertisement

It took just 24 seconds for one of the men, who was believed to have been armed with a gun, to rob the bank and flee the scene, reported The Star Online. His accomplice waited outside on a motorcycle.

"He wore a helmet and a mask and held an item that resembled a gun," said Wangsa Maju district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif.

"He told everyone to not move before he went to a vacant counter, took the cash from the drawer and left."



The district police chief was quoted by The New Straits Times saying: "He then fled with his accomplice who was waiting outside the bank towards the city. It all happened in 24 seconds. The duo was wearing helmets and masks."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Two security guards were present when the robbery took place.

"No shots were fired. Seven bank employees and two customers who were in the bank during the incident were not harmed," said Mohamad Roy.

He added that all possibilities including the involvement of bank staff and customers were being investigated.