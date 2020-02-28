Bersatu nominates Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysian prime minister candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has nominated party president Muhyiddin Yassin to be the next prime minister.

In a brief press statement on Friday (Feb 28) afternoon, Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya said: "After a meeting among members of parliament of Bersatu, it has been decided to nominate Mr Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin, Bersatu president and Pagoh MP, to the king to be Malaysia's eighth prime minister."

He added that the meeting was attended by 36 Bersatu MPs.

Bersatu currently holds 26 seats in the parliament. It is believed there are 10 MPs from Mr Azmin Ali's independent bloc who are considering working with Bersatu.



Bersatu along with Mr Azmin-led faction from Parti Keadilan Rakyat had earlier pledged their support for interim prime minister Mahathir Mohamad to continue serving as the prime minister.

Last Sunday, Mr Azmin is said to have launched a bid with several ruling coalition lawmakers to join opposition groups in order to form a new coalition excluding Mr Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister-in-waiting.

This intensified the speculation that Bersatu as well as Mr Azmin’s supporters, were leaving Pakatan Harapan (PH) and looking to form a new ruling coalition.

On Monday, Dr Mahathir submitted his resignation to the palace.

Although the king accepted the resignation, he immediately appointed Dr Mahathir as the interim prime minister.

On the same day, Dr Mahathir is said to have informed Mr Anwar and Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng that he was not involved with attempts to form a new coalition.

Shortly after, Bersatu also announced that it has quit PH, while Mr Azmin and 10 other lawmakers declared their departure from PKR. This effectively meant that PH would no longer have a majority in the 222-seat parliament.

The same night, Mr Azmin’s bloc had released a statement saying that they are not traitors. They said the intention was to ensure Dr Mahathir will be allowed to serve his full term.

