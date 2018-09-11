Malaysia bridge collapse: Teenage victim saved injured cat hours before accident

BANDAR BAHARU, Kedah: One of the teenagers who died after a bridge collapsed in Kedah, Malaysia saved an injured stray cat just hours before the accident occurred.

Two 17-year-old boys, who were both on a motorcycle when the bridge collapsed, were found under about 30cm of rubble on Tuesday (Sep 7).

Mohamad Haziq Ishak's mother said her son rescued a cat believed to have been hit by a passing vehicle near Pekan Serdang, and had brought it to her for help.

He said he wanted to bury the cat if the animal did not survive, she added.

He left to go out with his friend at 10pm. The boys were found at 12.15am and 12.30am, and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

"I was alerted by a younger sibling of his friend that he and his friend were buried under the piles of rubble and I rushed to the scene," said the 54-year-old mother.

Their bodies were taken to the Bandar Baharu police station for identification before they were taken to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for a post-mortem.

Serdang Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Faiz Helmi, who led the operation, said the boys were found near each other with the motorcycle on top of their legs.

He said it took time to extricate the victims as they were buried under earth and tar from the collapsed bridge.