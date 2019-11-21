Malaysia busts online scam syndicate run by Chinese nationals, nearly 1,000 people arrested

PUTRAJAYA: The largest online scam syndicate believed to be run by Chinese nationals in Malaysia was busted by the country's immigration department on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested following a raid at the headquarters of an online scam in Cyberjaya, the department said in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Videos online purportedly showed people scattering and fleeing from the premises, while one man was seen being detained and tackled to the ground.

Nearly 1,000 people were arrested on Wednesday Nov 20, 2019 as Malaysian authorities busted an online scam syndicate. (Photo: Facebook@immigrationmalaysia)

Pictures posted on Facebook by the immigration department showed several people with their hands behind their head standing at their desks behind rows of desktop computers.



Another picture showed suspects detained as they were sitting on the ground with their heads down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A press conference by the authorities was expected at noon on Thursday.

