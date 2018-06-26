13 new ministers on leaked Malaysia Cabinet list

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Members of Parliament (MPs) whose names are said to be on a list of proposed ministers and deputy ministers that allegedly leaked on Monday night (Jun 25) appeared coy when pressed on the matter.

Some admitted having received personal calls from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad over the past week, while others would neither confirm nor deny the authenticity of the list.

Advertisement

"What list? I flew in late last night and I have not seen any list. Let's wait for the official announcement. I have no idea," Penampang MP Darell Leiking said when met during a briefing session for MPs at Parliament House on Tuesday.

The Parti Warisan Sabah deputy president, who is said to have been named as the International Trade and Industry Minister, said, however, that he was ready to serve if given the opportunity.

"Let the prime minister make the announcement because this is his Cabinet," he said.

A total of 13 new ministers for 12 ministries and 24 deputy ministers were said to be in the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They include Pakatan Harapan Secretariat chief Saifuddin Abdullah (for Foreign Minister); Seputeh MP Teresa Kok (Primary Industry Minister); Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad (Federal Territory Minister); Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Sports and Youth Minister) and Pokok Sena MP Mahfuz Omar (Deputy Human Resource Minister).

Parti Amanah Negara secretary-general Mohd Annuar Tahir also declined to comment when asked to confirm the list in which he is purportedly named as the Deputy Works Minister.

"My name has been mentioned with regard to four ministries. So, we just wait.

"People are looking forward to this new government and want to see the new Cabinet. I believe their hopes are high and expectations are high, so whoever is appointed, will carry a big responsibility," the Temerloh MP said.

Dr A Xavier Jayakumar of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) also chose to remain silent when asked about the list where he is said to be the Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources.

"Let it be confirmed first. Whatever the portfolio, to us it is an honour for us to serve the country after having struggled for 20 years," he said.

Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh confirmed that she received a call from the prime minister who said he wanted to appoint her as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department, for religious affairs.

"At first, I felt that I would be at the wrong place (if appointed to the post). However, Dr Mahathir was hoping for a reformation. The PKR president (Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail), upon consultation, suggested that I should accept the offer.

"It’s a male-dominated world and, maybe, there will be areas of women empowerment in the Islamic perspective that I could focus on, as well as the empowerment of the Syariah Court,” she told reporters.

Sarawak PKR chief and Selangau MP Baru Bian, who is reportedly named as the Works Minister in the list, also refused to confirm the news.

However, he was hopeful that the portfolio would be given to an MP from Sarawak or Sabah given its importance in boosting the infrastructure development in the two states.

Last month, Dr Mahathir announced the appointment of 13 ministers.

Istana Negara, in a statement on Monday, said the king had consented to the line-up submitted by the government and the swearing-in ceremony will be held on Jul 2.

