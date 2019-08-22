Malaysia PM Mahathir may make changes to Cabinet ministers' portfolios

PUTRAJAYA: There may be changes to the portfolios of ministers, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (Aug 22).

No new faces will be appointed, he stressed, adding that he has yet to make a final decision.

“Not yet. If there are any I will let you know,” he told reporters.

Talk of a Cabinet reshuffle has surfaced from time to time since Dr Mahathir led Pakatan Harapan to a shock victory in the general election last year.

He had, however, repeatedly dismissed rumours of him replacing ministers deemed to be non-performing.

On Thursday, local newspapers reported that a reshuffle was on the cards following the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Dr Mahathir clarified on Thursday that he had brought up the possibility of a change in portfolio during the meeting.

“I told the Cabinet that there may be a minor change in portfolio, but not now,” he said, according to the Star.

He also denied that former international trade and industry minister Mustapa Mohamed would be brought back to the Cabinet.

Mr Mustapa, Member of Parliament for Jeli, left the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) for Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in October last year.

Commenting on his Cabinet ministers’ performance, Dr Mahathir said on Thursday: “I think they are now more experienced compared to a year ago and are now more capable than before.”

