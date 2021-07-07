Muhyiddin reshuffles Malaysian Cabinet, promoting Ismail Sabri to deputy prime minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been appointed as Malaysia’s deputy prime minister, while Mr Hishammuddin Hussein is now a senior minister.

Their respective defence and foreign affairs portfolios remain unchanged. As senior minister, Mr Hishammuddin will take over the Security Cluster previously headed by Mr Ismail Sabri.

In a statement on Wednesday (Jul 7), the Prime Minister's Office said the appointments will increase the ability of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and strengthening unity among the political parties that form the government.



The appointments will take place with immediate effect.

On Mr Ismail Sabri's new role, the statement said: "This appointment will be able to assist the prime minister in managing the country's administration and fulfill the people's needs in the country currently facing a health and economic crisis."

Mr Hishammuddin would assist Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in implementing the National Recovery Plan, it added.

This is the first Cabinet reshuffle since the PN government took power in late February last year, following a power tussle.

Mr Ismail Sabri was previously one of the four senior ministers in the Cabinet led by Mr Muhyiddin. He has played a prominent role in Malaysia’s response to COVID-19, tasked with communicating the various restrictions.

Both Mr Ismail Sabri and Mr Hishammuddin are politicians from the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO). Mr Ismail Sabri is one of the three vice presidents of the party. Mr Hishammuddin does not hold a position in the party's supreme council currently.