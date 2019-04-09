Malaysia to charge Rosmah Mansor a second time over Sarawak solar panel project

PUTRAJAYA: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, will be charged in court for corruption on Wednesday (Apr 10) over the solar project for rural schools in Sarawak.



It will be the second time Rosmah will be charged for the case.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said on Tuesday that it has obtained approval from the Attorney General’s Chambers to make the charges against Rosmah.



The 67-year-old will be charged under Section 16(A)(a) of the MACC Act, the anti-graft agency said.



Rosmah was seen entering the MACC headquarters in a black Proton Perdana on Tuesday at about 1.45pm and left about two hours later.



On Nov 15 last year, Rosmah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to two counts of soliciting RM187.5 million (US$45.9 million) and receiving RM1.5 million for projects to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The charge was made under Section 16(a) (A) of the MACC Act, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

