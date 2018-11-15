Malaysia charges Rosmah Mansor with receiving bribes of US$45 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday (Nov 15) accused Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, on charges of soliciting and receiving bribes involving RM189 million (US$45.12 million) from a company pitching for a government project.



Prosecutors who charged Rosmah with two counts of corruption said the payments concerned a RM1.25 billion (US$298 million) solar project in schools in Malaysia's eastern state of Sarawak, on the island of Borneo.

Advertisement

She pleaded not guilty to both the charges.

Meanwhile, Rizal Mansor, a former special officer to her husband, was also expected to be charged with four counts over a project to supply and install solar energy in schools in Sarawak, involving a sum of RM5.5 million.

Former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor was also expected to face two corruption charges, after he was arrested on Wednesday.

In addition, businessman Tan Eng Boon was to be charged with paying bribes totalling RM1 million to Tengku Adnan in connection with the sale of land belonging to the Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rosmah spent almost four hours at the MACC on Wednesday giving her statement on a contract for the supply of solar energy to schools in Sarawak.



She already faces 17 other charges, including receiving proceeds of illegal activities as well as failure to declare income tax. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her husband Najib faces 38 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust.