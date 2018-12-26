Malaysia slaughterhouse under probe for unhygienic practices after viral video

KUALA LUMPUR: A slaughterhouse in Selangor was being investigated on Wednesday (Dec 26) after a video showing its workers' treatment of chickens was uploaded on social media earlier in the week and circulated.

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) said it was investigating allegations of chickens being slaughtered and processed in unhygienic conditions, and not in accordance with Islamic law.

In the video, which is just under four minutes long, an employee is seen tossing a newly slaughtered bird into a large container of water, where it is left to die. Other workers can be seen processing the slaughtered chickens on a bloodied cement floor.

JAIS director Haris Kasim said the slaughterhouse was identified with the cooperation of the Subang Jaya municipal council and that investigations were underway.



He did not state the exact location of the premises, but it is believed that the slaughterhouse is located in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

"We will issue a report upon completion of the investigation," he said.



Warning: Some viewers might find this video disturbing.





