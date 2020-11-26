Malaysia on China's COVID-19 vaccine priority recipient list: PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has been listed as one of the countries to be given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from China, which will be distributed soon, according to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Nov 26), the prime minister said the assurance was conveyed to him by China’s outgoing ambassador to Malaysia, Bai Tian, during a farewell visit at the parliament building yesterday.

Mr Muhyiddin said Malaysia had also expressed appreciation for the commitment made by the Chinese government on the matter.

“His Excellency Bai Tian also expressed his appreciation to the Government of Malaysia for giving continuous support in various aspects to the republic, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Wuhan early this year," Mr Muhyiddin wrote.

“He considers Malaysia a very close friendly country that is always ready to lend a helping hand when China needs it,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Muhyiddin also expressed his government’s appreciation for Bai Tian’s contribution to bringing bilateral ties between Malaysia and China to new heights since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries in 1974.

“China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 11 consecutive years, with last year's trade value recorded at RM315.19 billion (US$77.3 billion). China's investment in Malaysia last year was RM18.25 billion, making the country the tenth-largest source of foreign direct investment in Malaysia," the prime minister wrote.

“Malaysia always welcomes more companies from China to make Malaysia a preferred destination for investment, especially in the high-tech industry sector.”

Mr Muhyiddin also noted that the Chinese government had congratulated Malaysia as the host of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which saw the issuing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration and the launch of the Putrajaya Vision 2040.

The prime minister said the Kuala Lumpur Declaration and the launch of the Putrajaya Vision 2040 would encourage the APEC community to ensure regional economic growth over the next 20 years.

“I wish all the best to His Excellency Bai Tian who will end his tenure tomorrow and return to Beijing after three years in the country,” Mr Muhyiddin added.

