Malaysians show a soft centre for police in #chocs4cops mockery of Najib Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have swung behind a social media campaign to hand chocolates to police, in a rebuke of ousted leader Najib Razak who complained last week that officers combing his family's properties had helped themselves to food and chocolates in the refrigerator.

The complaint, which made through his lawyer, drew a furious reaction online, prompting lawyer Siti Kasim to launch a #chocs4cops campaign to deliver chocolates to police stations on Saturday from 4pm to 5pm.

"When that (the complaint) came out, I really felt strongly about that," said Siti.

"My instinct was, 'what a meanie', you know? You want to complain about someone eating your chocolate? I mean how ridiculous," she said. "To me it is a very stupid thing to cry over."

The event page on Facebook has been widely shared, with more than 2,000 people indicating that they were interested in the initiative.

The searches of Najib's home and properties linked with his family in a plush condominium in downtown Kuala Lumpur netted nearly 300 boxes of luxury handbags, watches, jewels and piles of cash, drawing an outcry in a country where the leader's official salary is about US$120,000.

"Mr Najib, you made an issue when police ate chocolates from your fridge, but how about you ate all our money," Sherman Pravin, whose profile says he is a drummer from Kuala Lumpur, wrote on Twitter.

Najib's lawyer, Harpal Singh Grewal, who made the initial complaint, said he did not know what type of chocolates Najib was concerned about. "They were important to my client, who told me to include that in the statement," he said.

Statement by ex-PM Najib Razak's lawyer:

- Najib disappointed at "indiscriminate manner" in which items were seized at Pavilion Residences

- Accuses police of helping themselves to food, chocolates & demanding meals be prepared for them

- Publicity has caused "acute humiliation" pic.twitter.com/3HHSSwUSYG — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 19, 2018

Amar Singh, director of the police's commercial crime investigation department, has promised "stern action ... if the allegations are found to be true".

