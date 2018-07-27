Heads of ministries ordered to probe possible sabotage against Malaysian government

PUTRAJAYA: All ministry secretaries-general and directors-general of departments or agencies have been ordered to investigate any possible sabotage against the Mahathir Mohamad administration, said chief secretary to the government, Dr Ali Hamsa, on Friday (Jul 27).

In a statement, he also reminded the high-ranking officers to remain vigilant towards any possible acts of treason.

Advertisement

"I urge civil servants to lodge a report against any act of treason to their respective secretaries-general and heads of department," he said. "I myself will handle the matter."

Ali was responding to an article in The Sun which alleged that civil servants appointed by the new government into various positions in the ministries have been sabotaged by people with strong links to the previous administration.

Ali said there would be no compromise against any sabotage attempt aimed at undermining the current government.



"Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, without fear or favour," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also gave the assurance that the Pakatan Harapan administration would always respect the mandate given by the people in the 14th general election in May.

"The rule of law and good governance must be upheld," Ali said.

Meanwhile, Ali, in a post on his official Twitter account, said forensic officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission had launched an investigation into the recent leak of secret government documents.

He said besides lodging a police report on the issue, all ministry secretaries-general had been instructed to ensure that security of all government classified documents was not compromised.