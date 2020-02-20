2 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Malaysia, 5 remain hospitalised

KUALA LUMPUR: With two more COVID-19 patients in Malaysia discharged on Wednesday (Feb 19), only five remained in the hospitals, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

It was also the fifth consecutive day of zero new cases, since an American octogenarian aboard cruise liner MS Westerdam tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of confirmed cases remained at 22, with a total of 17 recovered cases.

Dr Dzulkefly said in a statement on Thursday that the two recovered patients are both Chinese nationals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb 14.

The 27-year-old man from Guangzhou, who is Case 20, was found to be symptomatic at Kedah’s immigration checkpoint at Malaysia-Thai border.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Case 21, a 32-year-old woman who resides in Malaysia, meanwhile, had travelled back to China to visit family from Jan 22 to Jan 30.

The five remaining COVID-19 patients are being treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital, Dr Dzulkefly said.

“(They) are still admitted and are in a stable condition,” he said.

ONE MALAYSIAN PASSENGER ON DIAMOND PRINCESS ALLOWED TO RETURN HOME

On the four Malaysians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently moored near Tokyo, Japan, the minister said a 61-year-old female passenger tested negative for COVID-19 and has been allowed to return home upon completion of the 14-day quarantine.

“A Malaysian crew member is currently being monitored on board,” Dr Dzulkefly said.



The other two – husband, 71, and wife, 66 – were confirmed positive on Feb 16 and are currently being treated at Fujita Hospital in Nagoya, he added.

They are in a stable condition.

On Thursday, the Japanese government announced that two elderly Japanese passengers from the ship have died.

More than 600 passengers and crew members have tested positive for the virus, making it the single largest cluster of affected patients outside China.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram