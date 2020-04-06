Malaysia identifies 2 new COVID-19 clusters resulting from mass gathering events

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has identified two COVID-19 clusters as a result of mass gathering events, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press conference on Monday (Apr 6).



The clusters were from a church gathering at Kuching, Sarawak and a wedding held in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Noor Hisham said that the church gathering had resulted in 83 people being tested positive for COVID-19, of whom two had died and five were in critical condition.

The wedding in Bandar Baru Bangi led to 88 positive COVID-19 cases with one person presently in critical condition.

He added that both events infected people across five generations.

He also outlined that the church gathering and the wedding were Malaysia's second and third biggest COVID-19 clusters respectively, behind the Sri Petaling mosque cluster which saw 1,624 positive cases in total so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Noor Hisham added that those involved in the church and wedding have been tested and there have been no new infections from them recently.

"The clusters have been contained. We don't expect to see new cases for these clusters," said Dr Noor Hisham.



HIGHEST DAILY DISCHARGE NUMBERS ON MONDAY



Dr Noor Hisham added that 236 people who were infected with COVID-19 were discharged on Monday. This is the highest number of people being discharged in Malaysia so far, he added.

Hence, the total number of patients in Malaysia who have fully recovered is now at 1,241 or 32.7 per cent of all cases.



Additionally, Malaysia reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,793. Malaysia still has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.



Dr Noor Hisham also confirmed that one more person have died from the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 62.

The 67-year-old Malaysian man, who also suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure, had close contact with others who attended the tabligh event in Sri Petaling. He died at a hospital in Terengganu on Sunday.



A total of 102 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit, of whom 54 need a ventilator.

Malaysia implemented the first phase of the movement control order from Mar 18 to Mar 31. The second phase, which started on Apr 1, will continue until Apr 14.



The World Health Organization (WHO) previously said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April and there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram