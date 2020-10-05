Malaysia reports 432 new COVID-19 cases, biggest daily jump

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 432 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Oct 5), the country's biggest daily jump in infections.

Most of the cases are local transmissions, while three are imported, said the health ministry on Facebook.



Malaysia has seen record daily increases in coronavirus cases this week, partly because of clusters linked to an election in the eastern state of Sabah.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday he will undergo a 14-day home quarantine, after a minister who attended a meeting he chaired tested positive for COVID-19.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is being treated in a Seremban hospital.



He and Mr Muhyiddin were at a special National Security Council meeting on Saturday.



Malaysia's tally of cases stands at 12,813.

Fifty-seven more patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 10,340.

According to the ministry, 32 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with eight patients on ventilator support.

A total of 137 people have died from COVID-19 in Malaysia.



