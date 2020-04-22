Malaysia reports 50 new coronavirus cases, one death

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 50 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Apr 22), bringing the cumulative total to 5,532.

More than half of Wednesday's cases were reported in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur, the health ministry said in a tweet.

There are 1,987 active COVID-19 cases in Malaysia and of these, 43 are in intensive care units.



The health ministry also reported one new death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 93. The patient was a 72-year-old woman who had existing illnesses.



A total of 103 people were reported to have recovered from the infection on Wednesday. Malaysia has seen 3,452 recoveries so far.



Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also cautioned Malaysians against returning to their hometowns during the month of Ramadan, reported the New Straits Times.



He urged the public to comply with the movement control order (MCO) and refrain from visiting friends and family.

Activities like that, which have become a norm for Malaysians, will lead to the spread of the infection among family members, especially to the elderly and children, he said, expressing concerns from the health ministry.

Malaysia is now in the third phase of its MCO, which is due to end on Apr 28.

