Active COVID-19 cases in Malaysia surpass 50,000 mark

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,847 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in Malaysia on Saturday (Feb 6), raising the number of active cases to 50,894.

"Of the new cases, four were imported infections involving Malaysians while 3,843 were local transmissions involving 2,569 Malaysians and 1,274 foreigners," health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Selangor continued to record the most number of daily cases with 1,481, followed by Johor (585 cases) and Kuala Lumpur (402).

There were 12 more fatalities, bringing the death toll to 857.

Among the 12 new clusters, 11 were detected at workplaces.

A total of 1,692 cases were reported on Saturday. This brings the total recoveries to 186,970, or 78.3 per cent of the 238,721 positive cases so far.

Dr Noor Hisham said 305 people are still in intensive care, with 139 requiring ventilator support.

Malaysia announced new restrictions on Thursday, ahead of Chinese New Year next week.

This year, Chinese New Year celebrations and reunion dinners are only allowed among family members from the same household.

House visits are not allowed, as are cross-district and interstate activities.

Cultural activities and performances such as lion and dragon dances, lantern and chingay parades as well as Chinese opera performances are also prohibited.

