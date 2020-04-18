Malaysia reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since movement control order imposed

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases on Saturday (Apr 18), the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on Mar 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.

Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the toll to 88 or 1.66 per cent of total fatalities.



The 87th fatality is a 60-year-old Malaysian man who had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes.

The other person who died is a 36-year-old Myanmar man.

"(He) was treated at the Selayang hospital yesterday after coming in late for treatment for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and died on the same day at 10am,” said Malaysia's health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah at a daily press conference.

He added that 135 more people have recovered. This brings the total number of those fully recovered and discharged to 2,967, or 56.5 per cent of the cumulative cases.

Malaysia first imposed a movement control order (MCO) on Mar 18 to curb the spread of COVID-19. It was initially for a two-week period until Mar 31 but has since been extended twice to last until Apr 28.

Under the MCO, schools and non-essential businesses are closed, and people are urged to stay at home.



Dr Noor Hisham warned the public not to be complacent despite the drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.



"While the drop in cases is indeed positive, people still need to stay home, practice social distancing of at least 1m away from others and adopt a high personal hygiene such as washing their hands frequently with water and soap," he said.

