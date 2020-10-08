Malaysia reports 375 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 375 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday (Oct 8), the second consecutive day of falling infections as the country moved to impose targeted lockdowns.

Five more deaths were confirmed, raising the toll to 146.

Most of the new coronavirus cases were local transmissions, while four were imported cases.

Sixty patients are in the intensive care unit, with 20 requiring ventilator support, according to the health ministry.

Malaysia's tally of cases stands at 14,368.

Despite a spike in cases after the recent Sabah elections, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday that the government has not considered enforcing a nationwide lockdown again.

Doing so could lead to the collapse of social and economic systems, he said.

"For now we are not thinking of a total lockdown because if it is carried out one more time, it can leave a large impact that we're afraid would crash the social and economic system in the country," he said in a televised national address.



A lockdown dubbed movement control order (MCO) was enforced on Mar 18, with schools and businesses forced to close to curb the spread of the coronavirus. It was subsequently eased into conditional MCO and recovery MCO (RMCO), where almost all economic sectors resumed their operations.

Malaysia's RMCO phase is scheduled to be enforced until Dec 31.

The prime minister, in his address, explained that instead of a nationwide MCO, authorities would instead enforce targeted enhanced MCO (TEMCO) in areas with a high number of cases.

The prime minister had also tested negative for COVID-19, according to his office on Wednesday​​​​​​​.

Muhyiddin, along with 13 ministers and deputy ministers, started home quarantine on Monday after it was discovered that religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had COVID-19.​​​​​​​



