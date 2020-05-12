Malaysia reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since movement control order began

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (May 12), the lowest daily number since the movement control order (MCO) came into force on Mar 18.

The tally of cases stands at 6,742, with 1,410 active cases currently, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a daily update.

Three of the new cases were imported. Among the 13 local infections, nine involved non-Malaysians.



A total of 110 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, bringing the number of full recovery cases to 5,223, or 77.5 per cent of the overall cases.

No new deaths were recorded. The death toll from the disease stands at 109.

Although the number of cases has fallen, Dr Noor Hisham urged the public not to let their guard down.

With China and South Korea recording new positive cases again, he said the public has to do their part to ensure that a similar trend would not happen in Malaysia, especially as the government has relaxed measures under the MCO.

Before the MCO can be totally lifted, Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia has to pay attention to six key areas, including border control, capability of the healthcare system, the country’s ability to protect high-risk groups, as well people's ability to adapt to the "new normal".

“What is important is that the six elements have been identified. We embrace all six and will put (them) into practice even though we have not planned the exit strategy yet,” he said.



“We have to come together as one. If all of us do our part, I am sure we can do it. Malaysia Boleh!” he said.



