Malaysia COVID-19 cases cross 7,000 mark with 31 new infections
KUALA LUMPUR: The number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia crossed the 7,000 mark on Wednesday (May 20) as 31 new cases were reported, taking the cumulative total to 7,009 infections.
No new deaths were recorded, leaving the total number of fatalities at 114, said Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.
“Ten of the new confirmed patients are imported cases while 21 are local transmissions," he said at a daily news conference.
Ten of the locally transmitted cases were foreigners, he added.
Dr Noor Hisham said that 60 patients were discharged on Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19, bringing the cumulative figure for recoveries to 5,706.
Eleven people are still being treated in intensive care, including seven who require ventilator support, said Malaysia's health ministry on Twitter.
"Even though the government has allowed visiting during the first day of Hari Raya, do follow the standard operating procedure(s) (SOPs) that have been laid out," said the ministry.
Last Sunday, Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that people will not be allowed to cross states to celebrate a few upcoming festivals, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri.
Gatherings of up to 20 people are allowed during the celebrations, but the prime minister advised against open house gatherings and banquets.
"Each family has to adhere to health SOPs, such as social distancing, wearing masks and practising personal hygiene including using hand sanitiser throughout the celebrations," he said.
Malaysia has also eased a ban on mass prayers in mosques, starting from Friday and ahead of Hari Raya, as it gradually relaxes curbs that have helped rein in the coronavirus.
