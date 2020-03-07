Malaysia confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, all close contacts of a previous case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday (Mar 7), bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 93.

All the new cases are close contacts of case 33 and have been isolated for further treatment, said Health Director-General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

“The close contacts of these cases are being identified for investigations and samplings,” he said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham also said that out of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Malaysia, 23 have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

