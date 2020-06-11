Malaysia reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Thursday (Jun 11) reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 8,369 cases.

Out of the 31 new infections, 11 of them were imported cases and 20 were local cases from Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, according to a tweet by Malaysia's health ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the 20 local cases, only one of them involved a Malaysian from Selangor.



The health ministry also reported no more deaths, keeping total fatalities at 118.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused Malaysia's industrial production index to plunge 32 per cent in April from a year earlier, its biggest drop on record, government data showed on Thursday.

The figure was nearly double the drop of 18 per cent forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters and steeper than a decline of 17.6 per cent in January 2009, then the biggest recorded fall, Refinitiv Eikon data shows. In March, the index had fallen 4.9 per cent.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram