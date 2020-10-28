Malaysia reports 801 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 801 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (Oct 28), raising the cumulative total to 29,441 infections.

The Southeast Asian country also recorded eight new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 246.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This brings the cumulative tally for positive cases to 29,411 while the number of active cases with infectivity potential stands at 10,123.

"All the patients have been isolated and given treatment,” said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a daily COVID-19 update.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 81 per cent of the new cases were reported in areas placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).



Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 546 cases were from Sabah, while the Klang Valley region recorded 103 cases, with 89 in Selangor and 14 in Kuala Lumpur.



Two cases were imported infections detected in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. The former involves a Malaysian, while the latter involves a foreigner arriving from Iran and Saudi Arabia.



The health ministry also said 573 more COVID-19 cases have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 19,072.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram