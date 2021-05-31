More than 82,300 children in Malaysia have tested positive for COVID-19 so far: Health ministry

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 82,341 infants and children in Malaysia have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, health minister Adham Baba said on Monday (May 31).



Giving a breakdown of the numbers, Dr Adham said 19,851 cases were children below the age of four, with 8,237 cases involving those aged five to six.



A total of 26,851 cases were aged seven to 12, while 27,402 were aged 13 to 17.

No one is in the intensive care unit, said Dr Adham.



Expressing concern over the numbers, Dr Adham advised parents or guardians to be more responsible in protecting children from being infected, such as by avoiding crowded places.



He added that although there is no provision under the law to fine parents who take their children to crowded places, investigation papers can be opened.



Malaysia on Monday reported 6,824 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national total to 572,357.



There were also 67 more COVID-19 fatalities and a record 851 patients in the intensive care unit, with 422 requiring respiratory support.

