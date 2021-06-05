Malaysia to take part in clinical trial for new COVID-19 vaccine from China

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will take part in phase three clinical trials for a new COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China's Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products.

The clinical study will be conducted at eight research centres in Malaysia, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Saturday (Jun 5).

It aims to involve 3,000 adults aged 18 years old and above, said Dr Noor Hisham, adding that the study is expected to take 15 to 19 months.



"Apart from Malaysia, other countries involved in the clinical study are Colombia, Argentina, Pakistan, the Philippines and Ukraine," Dr Noor Hisham said.



"The vaccine was also approved by China through its Emergency Use Approval on May 14."



He also said that the study could provide clinical information on the effectiveness, safety and sustainability of the COVID-19 vaccine to Malaysians.

This is an advantage needed by Malaysia, Dr Noor Hisham added, in its effort to achieve herd immunity through the nationwide COVID-19 immunisation programme.

Malaysia reported 7,452 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, slightly lower than the 7,748 infections recorded the day before.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 2,509, followed by Kuala Lumpur (678), Negeri Sembilan (843), Sarawak (651), Johor (412), Penang (370), Kelantan (312), Pahang (286), Kedah (263) and Perak (252).



