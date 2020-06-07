Malaysia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia remained in the double digits on Sunday (Jun 7), with 19 infections.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 8,322 cases.



Of the 19 new cases, six were imported and another 13 were local transmissions.



“For local transmissions, two cases involve foreigners while 11 cases are Malaysians,” said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham at a daily media conference.

Out of the 11 cases Malaysians, six cases were in Selangor, two in the federal territories, two in Sabah and one in Negeri Sembilan, he added.

Thirty-nine more cases have recovered and were discharged on Sunday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,674 cases.

“Five positive cases of COVID-19 are still being treated in the intensive care unit but none is on ventilator support," said Dr Noor Hishan.

"RECOVERY PHASE"



Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will enter the "recovery phase" of the country's movement control order (MCO) from next Wednesday until Aug 31.

In a televised address, Mr Muhyiddin said the recovery phase is part of the country's exit strategy from the MCO, following a downward trend in the infection rate.



Schools will reopen in stages during the recovery MCO phase.



With the interstate travel ban lifted, domestic tourism is allowed, the prime minister added.

However, sports activities and competitions which involve the gathering of spectators or supporters in stadiums, swimming in public pools and sports with physical contact are still barred.

From Jun 10, Malaysians returning from overseas will be allowed to return home to undergo quarantine for 14 days, instead of being sent to quarantine centres, if they test negative for COVID-19.



Dr Noor Hisham said that the ongoing conditional MCO and the "recovery phase" would only succeed if all parties comply fully with the standard operating procedures.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health urges everyone to remain compliant with the SOP and stay vigilant to ensure that the transmission of COVID-19 infection can be broken," he told reporters. "We look after ourselves, our families, our communities, and we look after the country. If not us, who else."

