Malaysia reports one more COVID-19 death, bringing total to 11

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Monday (Mar 23) reported one more COVID-19 death, bringing the death toll to 11 in the country.

In a Facebook post on Monday, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the latest fatality is a 70-year-old Malaysian man - Case 1,070 - with a history of chronic illness.

"He had travelled to Indonesia in February 2020. The Ministry of Health (MOH) was also informed that he was a chairman of a surau in his residential area," Dr Noor Hisham said.

"He began showing symptoms of the disease a week before being admitted to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz-Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HCTM-UKM) on Mar 18."

Dr Noor Hisham said the man tested positive for COVID-19 on Mar 19 and had to be put on a ventilator at the intensive care unit.

“His health, however, deteriorated day by day and (he) was pronounced dead on Mar 22 at 9.05 pm,” he said.

“The MOH extends deepest condolences to his family."

Malaysia on Sunday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national total to 1,306.

Of the 123 new cases, a total of 74 are linked to the religious gathering at Sri Petaling mosque, which took place from Feb 27 to Mar 1.

The event, attended by 16,000 people, has also led to infections in neighbouring countries including Brunei, Singapore, Cambodia and Thailand.



