Malaysian COVID-19 patient linked to Grand Hyatt Singapore meeting discharged

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian man who was diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a company meeting at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore has been discharged from hospital, Malaysia’s Health Ministry said on Monday (Feb 17).

The patient left Sungai Buloh Hospital after making a full recovery, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 41-year-old man had tested positive for the coronavirus on Feb 3. He had developed symptoms following his visit to Singapore from Jan 16 to Jan 23 for a business meeting at Grand Hyatt hotel that involved Chinese nationals.

The event, attended by more than 100 international staff, was reported to be organised by Servomex, which describes itself as a “provider of reliable, accurate and stable gas measurements”.

The ministry had said that the Malaysian patient “works from home as a representative of an international company”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besides the Malaysian man, six other attendees of the meeting – three Singaporeans, two South Koreans and a British – have also been infected with the coronavirus.

The sister and mother-in-law of the Malaysian patient were subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19, while the British man is suspected to have passed the coronavirus to several other Britons in a ski chalet in the French Alps.

The cases had sparked a World Health Organization investigation.

The Malaysian health ministry said no new cases were reported on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 22, of which nine have been discharged from hospital.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the Wuhan virus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram