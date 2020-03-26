Malaysia’s king, queen under quarantine after 7 palace employees test positive for COVID-19

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s king and queen have been placed under quarantine, after seven palace employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Thursday (Mar 26), the Istana Negara said that all seven staff members are currently receiving treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. They are in stable condition.

The Health Ministry is currently identifying the source of infection for the staff members.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the king and queen have taken the test at Istana Negara and were tested negative for COVID-19.

“Following this, Their Majesties are now observing a 14-day self-quarantine, starting yesterday (Wednesday),” he added.

The palace statement also said that all close contacts and relevant staff members have been instructed to take the COVID-19 test.

“To ensure that exposure to the virus can be controlled and curbed at Istana Negara, all close contact and the relevant staff members have been instructed to quarantine for 14 days”.

The statement also said that the king has been advised not to meet with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin for the weekly pre-Cabinet meeting that was scheduled on Wednesday, and all subsequent sessions until the pandemic situation is over.

There are now almost 1,800 COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, with 21 deaths.

On Wednesday, Mr Muhyiddin announced that the movement control order, which was to be enforced from Mar 18 to Mar 31, has now been extended another two weeks to Apr 14.

He noted that this was a necessary step as the Health Ministry anticipated an increase in the number of cases in the days to come.

The government felt this was the best way to contain the spread of the virus, he added.

