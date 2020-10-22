Malaysia reports 847 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia went past 800 again on Thursday (Oct 22) after a fall in infections the day before.

A total of 847 new cases were confirmed, taking the national total to 23,804.

Five more deaths were recorded. Four were in Sabah, involving three Malaysians and a foreigner. The other fatality was a Malaysian in Kedah.

“With the five additional fatalities, the cumulative COVID-19 death cases in Malaysia is 204 cases,” said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



Most of the new cases were locally transmitted, with infections in Sabah making up 68 per cent of the daily count.

Five were imported infections.

There are now 8,183 active COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, said Dr Noor Hisham.



New COVID-19 restrictions kicked in on Thursday in the Klang Valley, Sabah and Labuan, with more than 750,000 employees ordered to work from home, in line with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) enforced in these areas.

The civil service can have up to 30 per cent of its employees working in the office.



