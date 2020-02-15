Malaysia confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

KUALA SELANGOR: Malaysia on Saturday (Feb 15) confirmed two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected in the country to 21.

Both patients - a man and a woman - are Chinese nationals, said Malaysia's Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The man is a 27-year-old businessman from Guangzhou, who was found having symptoms during a screening at the Bukit Kayu Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Kedah on Friday.



"Clinical samples were taken for testing and he was sent to the isolation ward at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital at Alor Setar, Kedah," said Dr Dzulkefly.

A throat swab was taken from him the next day, and he was confirmed positive for COVID-19, added the minister.

The woman, aged 32, resides in Malaysia but visited China from Jan 22 to Jan 30. She was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning, said Dr Dzulkefly.



On Friday, four COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovery, bringing the number of people having been successfully treated in Malaysia to seven.



On Thursday, director-general of health Noor Hisham Abdullah said that psychological assistance has been provided to those under quarantine after they were flown to Malaysia from Wuhan.



A group of 107 Malaysians and their non-Malaysian spouses and children, as well as 12 crew members, eight mission personnel and six officers from the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing, are now under quarantine in Negeri Sembilan after they returned home on Feb 4.



