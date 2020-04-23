Malaysia confirms 71 new COVID-19 cases, with two more deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The number of new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia has stayed below 100 for the seventh day in a row, with 71 new infections reported within the last 24 hours, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Thursday (Apr 23).

This takes the total number of cases reported so far to 5,603. Two new deaths were reported.

Ninety more patients have recovered and discharged from hospital, bringing the number of fully recovered cases to 3,542.

"As has been the trend lately, the number of cases discharged today exceeded the number of new cases," said Dr Noor Hisham during a daily press conference on COVID-19.

"There have been two more cases of COVID-19 related deaths. Thus, the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths in Malaysia is 95, which is 1.7 per cent of the total number of cases."

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin also said on Thursday that the movement control order (MCO) has once again been extended by another 14 days, until May 12.

One of the latest fatalities was a 32-year-old Malaysian woman with a history of hypertension.

She was a medical officer attached to the Health Ministry. Her death is the third among Health Ministry officers.

There are 1,966 active cases being treated in isolation.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 42 cases are in the intensive care unit, with 21 of them requiring respiratory assistance.



