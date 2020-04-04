Malaysia reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, more cases linked to religious gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Saturday (Apr 4) recorded four more COVID-19 deaths and reported 150 new cases, of which 80 are linked to the Sri Petaling mosque cluster that was sparked by a religious gathering.

This brings the national tally to 3,483 cases. In total, 57 people in Malaysia have died from the coronavirus.

The four most recent fatalities were all aged between 61 and 85, and had a history of chronic illness.

The health ministry said in its daily update that 88 patients have recently been discharged. In total, 915 cases in Malaysia have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Of the 99 cases who are in the intensive care unit, 50 require ventilation support.



A large number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia have been linked to the tabligh (religious) gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque.



The event, which took place from Feb 27 to Mar 1, was attended by 16,000 people. It has also led to infections in neighbouring countries including Brunei, Singapore and Cambodia.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Malaysians have been subject to a movement control order since Mar 18. The first phase took place from Mar 18 to Mar 31 while the second phase which started on Apr 1, will continue until Apr 14.

Those found to have contravened Malaysia's movement control order are usually given a chance to return home, before being arrested for not heeding the police's advice, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Mazlan Lazim said in an interview with CNA.



