Malaysia reports 7 more deaths from COVID-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported seven more deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday (Mar 29), bringing the national death toll to 34.

There were also 150 new COVID-19 cases, said the health ministry, taking the total to 2,470 - the highest in Southeast Asia.

The seven fatalities were all Malaysians. Six of them, namely a 91-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman, a 76-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, a 50-year-old man and a 77-year-old man, had underlying health conditions.

Another patient who died was a 37-year-old Malaysian man with travel history to India, said the ministry.



A total of 73 patients are in the ICU, the ministry added. So far, 68 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital, bringing the total number of recovered patients in Malaysia to 388.

