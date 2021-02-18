Malaysia reports new daily high of 25 COVID-19 deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Thursday (Feb 18) reported a new daily high of 25 COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,030.

Two of the deaths were reported in Sarawak. They involved a 72-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb 6, and a 66-year-old man who tested positive on Feb 8.

Both had been admitted to Sibu Hospital with breathing difficulties. The woman also experienced fever and coughing.

The health ministry reported 2,712 new infections across Malaysia, nearly all of them local cases. There were four imported infections.

Selangor reported the highest number of infections nationwide, with 1,013 new cases. It was followed by Johor with 426 new cases and Kuala Lumpur, with 212 new cases.



Another 5,320 cases were discharged, the health ministry announced.

Malaysia on Tuesday announced that its movement control order (MCO) will be extended for the states of Selangor, Johor and Penang as well as the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur until Mar 4.



It would relax restrictions for most areas of the country, with the conditional movement control order (CMCO) reinstated for Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan, Melaka, Pahang and Sabah as well as the federal territories of Putrajaya and Labuan.



The new infections reported on Thursday brought the country's COVID-19 case tally to 274,875.



