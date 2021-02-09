Malaysia to allow dining in at restaurants, limited to two customers per table

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will allow diners to eat in at restaurants from Wednesday (Feb 10), limited to two customers per table, said Malaysia's Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The National Security Council (MKN) will also allow more retail shops to operate, subject to COVID-19 safety measures.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the decision was made to ensure the sustainability of retail businesses, such as clothing and accessories, car accessories, handicrafts, children's toys, as well as sports equipment.

Owners of the premises need to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), he said.

This includes sanitising their respective premises three times a day. Employees and customers are also required to wear face masks within the premises and those with a temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius are not allowed to enter.

"Clothing shops need to provide gloves to customers, cosmetics outlets can only carry out retail activities, no 'testers' allowed," Mr Ismail Sabri said at a press conference on Tuesday.

At restaurants, operators must ensure physical distancing is observed and take down customer details.

Malaysia reported 2,764 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total tally in the country to 248,316. Thirteen new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 909.

