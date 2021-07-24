Malaysia may allow dining-in, more social activities for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia may ease some restrictions for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including allowing them to dine in at restaurants, said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday (Jul 24).

Fully vaccinated residents may also be able to take part in more social activities and sports. Inter-state travel could be allowed for spouses who live and work apart from each other.

“We will finalise (the details) and I will announce it as a total package,” Muhyiddin told reporters.

“I do hope that this (relaxation) will give room or space, breathing space, for the people to live a slightly better life.”

The prime minister had said last week that the government is mulling the possibility of giving some "leeway" to people who have taken their two full doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A decision would be made within the next few days, he said.

According to the Star, the government is also thinking of removing the requirement for travellers arriving in Malaysia to quarantine at hotels or centres – if they are fully vaccinated.

“We are mulling some options for travellers or Malaysians returning from abroad. They can undergo quarantine at home instead of at a hotel or a centre. This will save costs,” said Muhyiddin as quoted by the Star.

“They may be given a wrist tracker and will have to take a swab test before exiting quarantine.”

Malaysia reported 15,902 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record number for the second day in a row.

About 16 per cent of the population have received the full two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, said health minister Adham Baba.

Almost 16.5 million doses have been administered as of Jul 23 under the national COVID-19 immunisation programme.

"A total of 34.4 per cent or 11,222,398 individuals have received their first jab,” he added.

