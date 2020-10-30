Johor Bahru district now a COVID-19 red zone

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor Bahru district was declared a red zone on Thursday (Oct 29), said Johor health and environment committee chairman R Vidyananthan.



In a statement on Friday, Mr Vidyananthan said that information retrieved showed that most reported cases there involved the spread of the virus among family members and at workplaces.



“Considering this, the state health department has placed the affected institutions under home surveillance order," he said.



According to Malaysia's Ministry of Health, an area is considered a red zone when it records 41 cases or more in the span of two weeks. Yellow zone is an area with one to 40 cases and green zone is an area with zero cases.



On Thursday, 10 new cases were recorded in Johor, bringing the total to 897. There have been 21 deaths.



In the statement, Mr Vidyananthan explained that of the 10 new cases, nine were from existing clusters while one was from other screenings.



“Of the 897 positive cases, 811 have made full recovery, leaving 65 active cases which have been isolated and are being treated," he said.



Mr Vidyananthan added that Johor currently had three active clusters, namely the Rinting, Kempas and Bayu clusters.



“The situation in Johor is under control. An increase in cases is expected to continue in the near future given the heightened surveillance activities,” he said, while urging the public not to create panic or spread inaccurate information.



The health and environment executive councillor also stressed that the spread of the virus among family members was worrying as it reflected that some people failed to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).



As of Oct 29, Malaysia had a total of 30,090 cases and 246 deaths. The country currently has 10,087 active cases with 106 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and 23 under ventilatory support.



