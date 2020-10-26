Malaysia extends movement curbs amid record 1,240 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia extended movement restrictions in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and the surrounding state of Selangor for another two weeks as the health ministry reported 1,240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday (Oct 26).

The number represents the country's biggest daily jump since the start of the pandemic and takes the total to 27,805 infections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Southeast Asian country also recorded seven new deaths, raising its total number of fatalities to 236.

The conditional movement control order (CMCO), initially planned for Oct 14 to Oct 27, will be extended until Nov 9, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“So far, the risk assessment conducted by the ministry of health found that there are still many high-risk locations for the spread of COVID-19 (in the Klang Valley). So, by taking into account the risk assessment, the CMCO will be extended,” said Mr Ismail Sabri at a press conference on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vast majority of Monday's new cases are local infections, except two which were imported.

The eastern state of Sabah, where the CMCO was set to lapse on Monday, reported 927 new cases.

Selangor and Kuala Lumpur reported 177 and 17 new infections respectively, while zero case was reported in Putrajaya.

Advertisement

Penang reported 61 new cases, while 25 cases were confirmed in Negeri Sembilan.

Announcing the daily COVID-19 update, health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said infections have spiked again in Sabah "due to the positive cases in the Kepayan Prison, which recorded 439 cases following more active case detection being carried out in the state".

Malaysia on Monday also reported that 691 more COVID-19 patients have recovered. A total of 17,825 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

There are 9,744 active cases remaining. Of these, 94 patients are treated in the ICU including 31 who are on ventilator support.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram