COVID-19: All Malaysian states except Sarawak to be placed under MCO starting Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday (Jan 19) that all states in Malaysia, with the exception of Sarawak, will be placed under Movement Control Order (MCO) from this Friday.

In a press conference, Mr Ismail Sabri, who is also the Defence Minister, said that MCO will be implemented in six states, including Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Terengganu, Perlis and Negeri Sembilan. This will be effective from 12.01am on Jan 22 and last until Feb 4.

"The MCO standard operating procedures are the same as I have announced before. That means residents are not allowed out, except for two from one household for daily necessities, including emergency cases," he said.



Last week, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said five states, including Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor and Sabah, and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will be placed under MCO again for two weeks from Jan 13 to Jan 26.

Kelantan was subsequently placed under MCO beginning Jan 16.

The health ministry reported 3,631 new COVID-19 on Tuesday and 14 more fatalities. Nine additional clusters were also detected, including two involving family members.

There are now more than 165,000 COVID-19 cases in Malaysia, with close to 40,000 active cases. The healthcare system is at a breaking point, said Mr Muhyiddin.

A nationwide state of emergency, which is effective from Jan 11 to Aug 1, was declared by the king last week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

