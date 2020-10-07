Malaysia PM Muhyiddin tests negative for COVID-19 while in quarantine: PM's office

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has tested negative for COVID-19, his office said on Wednesday (Oct 7), after a minister who attended a high-level meeting chaired by the premier on Saturday contracted the virus.

Muhyiddin, along with 13 ministers and deputy ministers, started home quarantine on Monday after it was discovered that religious affairs minister Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri had COVID-19.

"The prime minister is currently in good health. However, he will continue self-quarantine until the end of the 14-day period set by the ministry of health," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Muhyiddin said there would be no double standards when it comes to quarantine order.



"As the prime minister, I am not exempted from this SOP (standard operating procedure). This is the second time I am undergoing quarantine at home since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. I must follow the rules.

"As will the seven ministers and six deputy ministers. All of them are not exempted from following the quarantine order. They must adhere to the rule and if they do not comply, action will be taken against them," he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic appeared to be under control in Malaysia between June and August, until cases started to rise again in September.



On Tuesday, Malaysia recorded another daily high in the number of new cases. The 691 reported brought the national total to 13,504.

Despite the spike in cases, Muhyiddin said the government has not considered enforcing a nationwide lockdown again.

"For now we are not thinking of a total lockdown because if it is carried out one more time, it can leave a large impact that we're afraid would crash the social and economic system in the country," he said.​​​​​​​



