Malaysian PM Muhyiddin quarantined for 14 days after officer contracts COVID-19

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been placed on a 14-day quarantine from Friday (May 22) after an officer who attended a post-Cabinet meeting tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday morning, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“The prime minister chaired a post-Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

“An officer who attended the said meeting has tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement read.



All attendees of the meeting have been instructed to undergo testing and be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Social distancing and strict hygiene measures are practised at every meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office, the statement added.



