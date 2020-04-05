Malaysia reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Sunday (Apr 5) reported 179 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 3,662 cases as Southeast Asia's third-largest economy grapples with the highest number of infections in the region.

The new cases include four deaths, raising the tally to 61 people who have died as of noon on Sunday, the health ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, Malaysians have been subject to a movement control order since Mar 18. The first phase took place from Mar 18 to Mar 31 while the second phase which started on Apr 1, will continue until Apr 14.

Those found to have contravened Malaysia's movement control order are usually given a chance to return home, before being arrested for not heeding the police's advice, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Mazlan Lazim said in an interview with CNA on Thursday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The World Health Organization (WHO) previously said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Malaysia is expected to peak in mid-April and there are signs of a flattening of the infection curve.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram