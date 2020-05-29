Malaysia reports 103 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (May 29), bringing the national total to 7,732.

For the seventh consecutive day, the country also reported no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 115.

“Out of the 103 new cases reported, seven are imported ones who got infected overseas," said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The imported cases are from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Australia, according to the health ministry's Twitter account.

"Among the 96 local transmissions, 84 patients are foreigners," said Dr Noor Hisham at a daily news conference. Twelve of the new COVID-19 cases are Malaysians.

Dr Noor Hisham said eight cases were still being treated in the intensive care unit, with two requiring ventilator support.

Malaysia has been beefing up its border monitoring to prevent foreigners from entering via illegal routes and potentially importing COVID-19 infections.

On Thursday, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that more than 300 illegal immigrants were nabbed at the borders this month.

“The government takes seriously the entrance of illegal immigrants into the country and we feel the fear, especially at this time (of the COVID-19 pandemic)," he said.



