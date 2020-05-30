Malaysia reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (May 30), bringing the national total to 7,762.

For the eighth consecutive day, the country reported no more death, leaving the death toll at 115.

Of the 30 new cases, three were imported cases who got infected overseas, said health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The imported cases are from Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the Netherlands, according to the health ministry.

“Of the 27 local transmissions, 17 cases involved non-Malaysians and only 10 involved Malaysians,” Dr Noor Hisham said at a daily news conference.



Dr Noor Hisham also said that 95 patients had recovered and were discharged on Saturday.

Nine patients were still being treated in the intensive care units (ICU), with two of them needing ventilator support, he added.



During the press conference, Dr Noor Hisham said that it was important for Malaysia to successfully carry out the six criteria outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as part of the soft landing "exit strategy".

Some of the steps include close monitoring, increasing hospital capabilities and border control.

Dr Noor Hisham added that resolute public health action along with a strong ability to detect COVID-19 cases contributed to zero fatalities reported in the country for the last eight days.

He said detection ability was now at almost 30,000 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests a day.

“Besides this, Malaysia has 200,000 antigen rapid test kits with only less than 5,000 kits used so far,” he said.



