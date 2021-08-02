Malaysia reports daily record of 219 COVID-19 deaths; 15,764 new cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry reported 219 coronavirus deaths on Monday (Aug 2), a daily record, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total toll since the start of the pandemic to 9,403 deaths.

The ministry also reported 15,764 new COVID-19 infections, bringing Malaysia's cumulative case total to 1,146,186 cases.

This is a drop from the 17,150 cases reported on Sunday, said health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor remained the state with the highest number of cases at 6,067. This is followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1,536, Johor with 1,222, and Sabah with 1,166.



Malaysia's special parliamentary meeting on Monday was postponed to a future date after COVID-19 cases were detected in parliament last week, said the secretary of the House of Representatives on Sunday.

The notice to postpone the meeting was issued by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.



On Monday, Malaysian opposition leaders including Mr Anwar Ibrahim and Dr Mahathir Mohamad gathered at the Merdeka Square after they were blocked by the authorities from entering the parliament building.

Opposition lawmakers had insisted on gathering for the session, insisting that they did not agree to the suspension of the proceedings.

