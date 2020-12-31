Malaysia reports record 2,525 new COVID-19 cases on New Year's Eve

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will end the year with a record number of daily COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, reporting 2,525 new cases on Thursday (Dec 31).

There were eight more fatalities, taking the country's death toll from the coronavirus to 471.



"Selangor reported the highest (number of infections) with 1,205 cases, of which 995 were from clusters and COVID-19 close contact screening actively conducted in the field," said Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

Kuala Lumpur reported 222 cases, followed by Johor with 194 and Penang with 92.

Cases were also seen in Negeri Sembilan, Labuan, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Terengganu, Pahang, Putrajaya and Sarawak.

This brings Malaysia's tally of cases to 113,010, of which 23,598 are active cases, said Dr Noor Hishan.

A total of 1,481 recovered cases were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 88,94.

There are 131 cases being treated in the intensive care unit, 60 of them intubated, he added.



Speaking at an event on Thursday, Dr Noor Hisham said the efforts of Malaysia's health ministry in containing COVID-19 transmission would continue, and public health facilities have so far been able to take on the pandemic.

"The battle is mentally and physically tiring for MOH (Ministry of Health) staff and the people. We have not won and hope in 2021 we could break (the) COVID-19 infection chain in the country with the cooperation of the people," he said.



He reminded the public to comply with measures such as observing physical distancing, wearing face masks, washing hands frequently and avoiding crowded places while gathering with family to welcome the New Year.



"If possible, do not gather, and if need be, there should not be more than 10 persons and adhere to MOH (standard operating procedure)," he added.



