Malaysia reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian health authorities on Friday (May 8) reported 68 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 6,535.

The health ministry reported no deaths from the disease for a second day running, leaving the death toll at 107.

A total of 88 patients have been discharged after recovering, said the health ministry's director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, adding that the number of active cases is at 1,562.



According to the ministry's Twitter account, 18 cases are being treated in intensive care units, with seven of them requiring ventilator support.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, four were imported.

Two clusters have also closed - a wedding event at Bandar Baru Bangi in Selangor, as well as at Selayang market in Kuala Lumpur. A total of four clusters have since been declared closed, said the ministry.



